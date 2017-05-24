Gov. Reynolds in Cedar Rapids Friday for "Building a Better Iowa" tour

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her "Building a Better Iowa" tour today after she was sworn in as the first woman to lead Iowa as governor.

Gov. Reynolds will be at the Cedar Rapids Airport Friday, May 26 at 1:30 p.m.

Below is more information on her other stops:

Thursday, May 25

Osceola

5:30-7 p.m.

Clarke County 4-H Fairgrounds & Event Center

2070 W. Mclane St.

Friday, May 26

Mason City

11:30-12:30 p.m.

Mason City Airport

Hovland Carousel Hangar

9184 C 26th St.

Cedar Rapids

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Airport

9430 Shepard Ct. SW

Davenport

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Davenport Municipal Airport

9230 N. Harrison St.