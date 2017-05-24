Man accused of stealing from child at Chuck E. Cheese's

Cedar Falls Police are asking for your help identifying a man who allegedly stole from a child at Chuck E. Cheese's.

This happened earlier this month on a Sunday afternoon.

Police say the 11-year-old put down his bag filled with cash while playing a game, when a man allegedly swiped it. The boy's mother says the man pushed her when she tried stopping him from leaving. The mother told KWWL the man injured her shoulder.

The pictures are from surveillance footage.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page says a cash reward is available.