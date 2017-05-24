Linn-Mar seniors mark storm drains on last day of school - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Linn-Mar seniors mark storm drains on last day of school

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
MARION (KWWL) -

About 30 Linn-Mar seniors spent their last day of school today marking storm drains. 

The effort was to bring awareness to where the storm drains lead and what shouldn't be dumped down them. 

Cedar Rapids Utilities Communications Coordinator Sara Baughman says dumping things like oil, pet waste, grass clippings, fertilizer and paint can cause problems for the environment because the storm drains flow directly into the river. 

Students marked the drains with stickers reading, "No dumping, Drains to river."

Around 120 storm drains on the NE side of the city were marked today. 

"It's an issue of trying to keep things from being dumped down the storm drains," says Dave Kennedy, Linn-Mar Counselor.

"It's a good way to like give back to the community and help out," Linn-Mar High School senior Michael Olesen told us. 

Nearly 300 Linn-Mar seniors chose to spend the day volunteering in a number of different ways. 


    

