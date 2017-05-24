Governor Reynolds assumes new role

It's a historic day for the state of Iowa, as a new governor begins her term.

Governor Kim Reynolds is now the 43rd governor in Iowa's history, but she is the first woman to hold the state's highest political office.

There were several people at the state capitol Wednesday morning for Governor Reynolds' swearing-in ceremony.

Governor Reynolds is taking over for former Governor Terry Branstad, who is also making history.

Branstad's run as the longest-serving governor in the United States is now over.

Governor Branstad officially resigned Wednesday in Des Moines after 10 a.m.

He was officially sworn in as the United States Ambassador to China under President Trump.

It may feel like any other spring day in Iowa, but May 24, 2017 will definitely go down in the history books.

Even though Governor Reynolds wasn't elected to her new position, the news is still remarkable.

"I am incredibly honored to stand before you, as the governor of this great state," Governor Reynolds said.

The governor first addressed the capitol, by thanking Ambassador Branstad and family for all their support.

"Ambassador Branstad, Mrs. Branstad, thank you for your unselfish and historic service to this great state. There are really no words to describe the honor that I've had serving with you over the past six years," Governor Reynolds said.

The governor even joked that her new title might take a while to get used to, "first governor, or ambassador... I guess it's going to take a while to get used to that."

However, Governor Reynolds reminded all Iowans Wednesday she's up for the job.

"I have some pretty tough shoes to fill. I'm pretty excited to step into my heels, and on behalf of Iowa, work hard every single day," Reynolds said.

The governor says she has three main priorities as Iowa's 43rd leader.

She says plans to focus on an easier tax code, energy resources, and improving education.

"It won't be easy, but I know I won't be doing this alone. I'm so grateful for my faith, my family, and incredible team, friends, neighbors, and Iowans in all 99 counties, standing beside me," Governor Reynolds said.

Just as Ambassador Branstad and Governor Reynolds assumed their new roles, crews started hauling their decor, up and down these steps, and they didn't waste any time getting to work.

Ambassador Branstad will start training for his new role, and that process is expected to take nearly three week.