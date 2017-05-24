The Latest: Half of new jury pool has view on Cosby's guilt

Half of the new jury pool being questioned in Pittsburgh in Bill Cosby's sex assault case says they've formed an opinion on his guilt or innocence.

That answer doesn't necessarily disqualify someone if they later persuade a judge they can put that aside and focus on the evidence.

Eleven jurors have been chosen so far for the case starting June 5 near Philadelphia.

Cosby's lawyers have complained about prosecutors striking two black women since only one black has made it onto the panel.

The judge is not yet convinced. Six of the 15 blacks dismissed from the initial jury pool this week were tossed based on their questionnaires. Others were sent home later because they had relatives who were crime victims, or an ill spouse or no one to watch their dog.

One person in Wednesday's jury pool says they know Cosby or his family.