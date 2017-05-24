Graduation approaching for Wartburg students - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Graduation approaching for Wartburg students

WAVERLY (KWWL) -

Wartburg College will celebrate commencement on Sunday, May 28. 

There will be 286 graduates. Commencement is set to begin at 1:30 at the Hoover Fieldhouse & Track on Wartburg College's campus in Waverly. 

