Dubuque police looking for vehicle burglary suspect

Dubuque police are looking for a burglary suspect who stole a purse from a vehicle.

According to Dubuque police, this happened in the 1700 block of Bristol Drive last Thursday, May 18th, between 4:00 p.m. - 6:45 a.m. (on the 19th).

The victim's purse and contents (credit/debit cards) were stolen. The victim's debit card was then used shortly after the burglary to withdraw $300 from an ATM. The victim lost nearly $500. The attached surveillance image of the alleged suspect was obtained from a nearby business.

If you have any information, please contact the Dubuque Police Department.