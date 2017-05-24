Lively ceremony honors Gold Star teachers in Black Hawk County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Lively ceremony honors Gold Star teachers in Black Hawk County

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

As the school year winds down, standout teachers are being saluted in Black Hawk County.

The 29th annual Gold Star Awards Ceremony was held last night at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls.

Ten teachers from Black Hawk County were honored for their great work in the classroom.

The Gold Star Award for Outstanding Teaching is an EMMY-winning partnership between the R.J. McElroy Trust and KWWL.

This year, the McElroy Trust received more than 1,000 nominations in Black Hawk County. Teachers were nominated by students, parents, community members and colleagues.

