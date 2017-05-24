UPDATE: Two homes evacuated after gas line hit in Dubuque - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Two homes evacuated after gas line hit in Dubuque

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

UPDATE:

Two homes are evacuated after a gas line is hit in Dubuque.

According to the Dubuque Fire Department, a contractor hit a service line just before 11 a.m., causing a natural gas leak.

Those two homes were evacuated, but most nearby were told to stay inside while crews worked to stop the leak.

DFD says the leak should be fixed by early afternoon.

Dubuque Fire Department is responding to a gas line hit on Radford Rd. 

We have a crew on scene, working to gather more information. Stay with KWWL for updates. 

