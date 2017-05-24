Waterloo teacher excited to buy CD players with KWWL reward mone - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo teacher excited to buy CD players with KWWL reward money

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Another deserving teacher is taking home KWWL's Cedar Valley Tools For Schools award today.

Julie Burnside is a first-grade teacher  at Lou Henry Elementary in Waterloo. 

She won 500 dollars  for her classroom. 

She says she's using the money to buy good-quality CD Players with headphones for her students. She hopes to use them so her students can listen to books on CD. 

Every month, KWWL, the University of Iowa Community Credit Union and Sylvan Learning Center will select a classroom

