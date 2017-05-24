Waterloo teacher excited to buy CD players with KWWL reward money

Another deserving teacher is taking home KWWL's Cedar Valley Tools For Schools award today.

Julie Burnside is a first-grade teacher at Lou Henry Elementary in Waterloo.

She won 500 dollars for her classroom.

She says she's using the money to buy good-quality CD Players with headphones for her students. She hopes to use them so her students can listen to books on CD.

