Free stage lineups announced for Iowa State Fair

This summer's Iowa State Fair continues to take shape, with the lineups for the four free entertainment stages providing another reason to look forward to August.

The stages will feature a delightful abundance of classic rock and country acts in Des Moines. A total of 36 free performances are slated for this year's fair, which runs from August 10-20.

The schedule starts off strong on the very first night of the fair, with two sons of a late country legend performing free for fair goers. Ben and Noel Haggard make up the band Noel Haggard's Strangers -- who will play the evening of August 10 on the MidAmerican Energy Stage.

Other notable performances include rockers Saliva and Slaughter, with Country standouts Chris Lane, Brett Young and Carly Pearce also on the schedule. Classic rock tribute band Hairball -- which frequently performs in eastern Iowa -- will rock the Bud Light stage during two consecutive nights on August 14 and 15.

In addition to the free entertainment acts announced today, the 2017 Iowa State Fair will have some big names performing on the Grandstand, headlined by Kid Rock.

Acapella group Pentatonix, rapper Flo Rida, legendary country group Alabama, classic rock icon John Mellencamp and Top 40 act Nickleback will also take to the Grandstand stage in Des Moines this August.

Visit the Iowa State Fair's home page for the full schedule of free entertainment as well as more information on Grandstand performances.