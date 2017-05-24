Zach Solow wins Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Zach Solow has been named the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year by USA Hockey.

Solow ended the season as USHL's top scorer, was named the USHL Forward of the Year, played in the Top Prospects Game and won the gold medal at the World Junior A Challenge with Team USA in December.

“It’s a great honor, and it’s an awesome award. I definitely would not have been able to do this without the support of my teammates, coaches and family,” Solow said. “It’s a nice award to put on my resume, but I’m more focused on next year and getting better.”

Solow will join the college ranks at Northeastern University next year.