Waterloo Public Works Open House today, offering tours and equipment rides

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Waterloo residents can take a ride on the city's heavy equipment today during the Waterloo Public Works Open House.

The open house is today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the city's Public Works Facility, located at 625 Glenwood St. The event is family-friendly, open to the public and free to attend.

Visitors will be offered a behind-the-scenes look at the skills and equipment in the department, as well as, facilities tours and opportunities to ride on graters, sweepers, garbage trucks, lift trucks and more. Children must be with an adult, and wear the proper safety equipment during their visit.

The open house is in honor of National Public Works Week. 

