Governor Branstad resigns, Kim Reynolds sworn in

Today, an Iowa governor who made history stepped aside.

His successor then stepped in... right into Iowa's record book.

Governor Terry Branstad resigned this morning to become the next US ambassador to China.

The longest-serving governor in US history says he cannot wait to represent the US and Iowa on the world stage.

Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds was sworn in as governor this morning. She is the first woman to lead Iowa as governor.

You can watch Iowa's historic transition of power right here.