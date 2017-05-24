The Latest: Trump says meeting with Pope was "honor" - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

The Latest: Trump says meeting with Pope was "honor"

VATICAN CITY (AP) -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's first trip abroad:

President Donald Trump says meeting with Pope Francis was the "honor of a lifetime."
   
Trump tweeted Wednesday that a private meeting with the pontiff at the Vatican leaves him "more determined than ever to pursue PEACE in our world."
   
Trump met with Francis Wednesday for a half hour. The president and pope have a contentious history, but appeared on good terms after their conversation.
   
Trump will soon be leaving Rome, en route to Brussels for meetings with NATO leaders.
   
The president has spent the week traveling to holy Muslim, Jewish and Christian sites during his first official trip abroad.
 

