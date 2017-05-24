Dubuque man charged after guns, ammunition found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque man charged after guns, ammunition found

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque man is facing charges after a man is found with guns and ammunition.

Multiple departments responded Tuesday night to Old Highway Road near Julien Lane for a shots fired report. Officers suspected 40-year-old Nathan Schumacher, of Dubuque, during the investigation.

Schumacher was found at his home at 1762 Vizaleea Drive. Officers got a search warrant and looked into his vehicle and home. During the search, officers found several guns and ammunition.

Schumacher is charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Interference with Official Acts.

