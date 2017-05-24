Eastern Iowa students 3-D print their own fidget spinners

Creating a teachable moment.

An eastern Iowa teacher is having his students 3-D print their own fidget spinners.

These are popular little gadgets that can help people who struggle with focusing or fidgeting.

You place them in your hand and spin them with your fingers.

A lot of people are buying them at area stores, but one teacher had a different idea.

An 8th grader was 3-D printing fidget spinners for her classmates at home. But demand became so large, that a teacher decided to help her.

Mr. Wrage is the engineering tech teacher at McKinley Middle School in Cedar Rapids. He's now having his 6th and 7th graders design, build and 3-D print their own fidgets.

He says some of the students have made spinners with coins, marbles, or nuts. A few of the spinners even glow in the dark.

So far the students have made around 100 fidget spinners in less than two weeks.