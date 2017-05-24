Man accused of killing parents, sister, pleads not guilty - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man accused of killing parents, sister, pleads not guilty

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man accused of killing his mother, father and sister has pleaded not guilty.
   Court records say 21-year-old Chase Nicholson filed written pleas Tuesday in Polk County to charges of first-degree murder. The records don't show that a trial starting has been set.
   Authorities say Nicholson used a shotgun that was recovered at the family home in Bondurant, where the bodies were found April 6. The three killed were identified as 58-year-old Mark Nicholson; 56-year-old Charla Nicholson and 24-year-old Tawni Nicholson.
   Chase Nicholson surrendered April 7 in Neosho, Missouri. Police there have said Nicholson told an officer that he had killed three people the night before.
 

