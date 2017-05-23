Waterloo West Football holds "Mock" Signing Day

National signing day usually takes place when athletes are leaving high school...

Tonight the Waterloo West football program holds signing day for players entering high school.

The eighth graders signed mock academic and athletic documents to the Wahawk football team.

More than two dozen and their parents participated in the signing day program..

West Head Coach Lonnie Moore,

'I was trying to find a way to bridge the gap between middle school and high school because we don't have a true feeder system in Waterloo so we wanted to find a way we can bridge the gap and get kids to understand that they are welcome to play football what we have going on here so we try to bridge that gap..

I wanted to get the parents some information about our program and what we do for their kids in their four years here to understand they are student athletes also to let the kids know they are welcome we have our players welcome here as they are part of the family."