New Cedar Rapids home is 45th built by high schoolers

A class offered by the Cedar Rapids School District teaches students how to build a home, while building one.

Building Trades is a class for high school seniors and juniors that meets everyday for two periods. Each year the students work to build a new home. This year's home marks the 45th build.

"I think that anytime we can get them out of the traditional classroom into an environment where they're applying the skills that they've learned previously in school and exploring possible careers, I think that's a good thing," Instructor David Smith said.

Students were on site from the very beginning as concrete was being poured to now to finishing the final pieces.

"When we first came to the house it was just the concrete like foundation and then we built from there up. The only thing other than that we really didn't do was the carpeting roof trusses," Peyton Kiley, a Kennedy High School Junior, said.

Kiley said he hopes to pursue a career in trades after high school. Classmate and a Jefferson High School Senior, Zach Main, said he joined the class because he wants to be an electrician.

"You learn everything from building the house from the drywall up. Lots of life skills that you need," Main said.

Smith said students work alongside contractors to learn each step of the build.

"We'll demonstrate the skill. We'll let them try it. They mess it up? Fine, they mess it up. We take it apart. We fix it. We redo it. I'm not going to say this house has built three different times but sometimes it feels that way," Smith said.

On Tuesday, students held an open house at the new home as a way to show off their work to their parents.

"I think, personally, it's really cool to see it come from nothing, become this. I just think that's a really good feeling like 'Hey, I helped do that," Kiley said.

An open house will be held for buyers on June 4th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.. The home, which is located at 1710 Bobcat Dr. NW is listed for $265,000. Proceeds from selling the home will go back to the program for future builds.

A listing for the home can be found here.