UPDATE: Student injured in Grant County, WI school bus crash flown to U of I Hospitals

UPDATE: The school's superintendent says one of the students, who was injured in the bus crash Tuesday in Grant County, WI, has been flown to Iowa City. He believes all of the kids students injured are "stable".

-----------------------------------------

Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus and dump truck. It happened near Grant County P and Morgan Rd. in Grant County, Wisconsin.

According to the sheriff's office, the bus spun out, went off the roadway into a ditch, through a barbed wire fence, eventually stopping in a field. Nine people, including the driver, were on the bus at the time.

One passenger was ejected from the bus and taken to the hospital. Two passengers were taken by their parents from the scene, one was treated for minor injuries, and the rest were taken to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.