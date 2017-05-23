Sheriff's Office: School bus collides with dump truck in Grant C - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sheriff's Office: School bus collides with dump truck in Grant County, WI

Scott Albanese, Producer
GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus and dump truck.  It happened near Grant County P and Morgan Rd. in Grant County, Wisconsin.

The sheriff's office would not confirm if there are any injuries, but our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald are reporting nine people were hurt, including eight students.

This is a developing story.

