Marion community rallies behind teen injured in crash

The community is rallying behind a teen injured in a rollover crash last month.

16-year-old Antonio Aguilar is one of five siblings, and he remains in critical condition.

"We don't know where his brain function is at," says Cassandra Colin, his older sister.

Cassandra says Antonio was mushroom hunting with some friends in Palo when their car rolled on a gravel road.

Antonio was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was thrown from the back seat car.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened on April 21 on Strawn Road near Bear Creek Road.

"He was found 20 feet from the scene," says Cassandra.

"He was alert and conscious," she added.

Since the accident Cassandra says it's been a roller coaster of good and bad days.

"After his heart stopped he coated, then his lungs were collapsed then they found blood clots in his lungs," she told us.

The community of Marion and Zio Johno's restaurant are helping to support the family, their mom worked at the restaurant for around 20 years.

For today, 10% of the money made is going to the family.

Cash donations are also being accepted.

"This is one of our own that needs help and now we are just asking the community to help us help Dina's family," says Danielle Tiegen, Corporate Manager at Zio Johno's.

People have been going to eat at Zio Johno's today while supporting the family like Maria Gilbert whose daughter goes to school with Antonio.

"Because I'm a mom and I'm pretty sure that Antonio's mom is going through a difficult time too and as a human being I think it's the right thing to do," she says.

While the money helps, Cassandra says it's the prayers that are most important.

"Kind of just sending that his way we think that is helping the most out of anything else that can help," she told us.

After the accident Antonio was flown to the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City, his mother is staying at the Ronald McDonald house to be with him.

For the time being, Cassandra has taken her other three siblings in.

Zio Johno's in Marion is open until 9 tonight.

You can also support the family through a trust account set up at Dupaco Credit Union under Dina Lingo-Aguilar.



