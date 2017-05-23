Historic Coffin's Grove Stagecoach Inn gets torn down

The Coffin's Grove Stagecoach Inn which stood for more than 160 years in eastern Iowa is coming down.

Its not just any house, but one on the National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1855 by Henry Baker, and served as a hotel for people traveling through the Manchester area.

Some were saddened to hear it has come to this. "My father was born here, in the room off to the right there. It was a big lilac bush and my great-grandmother brought the flowers in, in May of 1939," said Melanie Cook.

It was a grand house, the meeting place during its day. "It had the most beautiful, beautiful staircase, and woodwork, and floors. The floors were the old wide board, beautiful floors," said Kay Miles, Delaware County Historical Society board member.

At one point, the Stagecoach Inn became a museum.

But through the years, the upkeep was difficult for numerous owners -- 10 different owners since 1978. "So over the years, many people have bought it, tried to fix it up, and every single one of them...it didn't work out too well, financially for them," said Max Andrews, who lives down the road.

Andrews said the current owners are not the bad people. "Everyone had a chance to buy it. They just would've had to get out the checkbook. The Jaeger's got out the checkbook because they love the site, and they really did think they could keep it at least as an entity and they found out like everybody else, in the last 30, 40 years -- sometimes things have to be died and they have to be buried."

County officials said it would cost roughly $400,000 to restore the property.

Some of the bricks and other pieces are being preserved.