Cedar Falls Police investigating home invasion, robbery - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Police investigating home invasion, robbery

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

Police are investigating a home invasion and armed robbery.  Cedar Falls Police Chief Jeff Olson says three men broke into a home in the 3700 block of Knoll Ridge Dr. on Saturday night around 10:30.

They had a gun and either bats or pipes.  Olson says they demanded money from the people living inside the home.  They left with money and other belongings.

Nobody was hurt and no arrests have been made.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.