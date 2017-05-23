As Branstad heads out, Reynolds inherits range of issues

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Now that Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has been confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China, a quick transition is expected for Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds to step into the top post.

Branstad will resign as governor Wednesday morning in his formal office at the Capitol. He'll then be sworn in immediately as ambassador. Reynolds will be sworn in as governor shortly after that in the Capitol rotunda, where she's expected to give a speech.

Branstad and Reynolds released the details Tuesday morning. Reynolds says she'll also announce a decision Thursday on whether she plans to appoint a lieutenant governor.

From a constrained state budget to lingering questions about the future of water quality initiatives, Reynolds will inherit a range of issues in her new job.

