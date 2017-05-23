This year's FRYfest to celebrate Hawkeyes hoops - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

This year's FRYfest to celebrate Hawkeyes hoops

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
IOWA CITY (KWWL) -

This year's "Celebration of all that is Hawkeye" may still be 100 days away, but excitement is already brewing for the University of Iowa's annual celebration.

During a news conference this morning, the 2017 FRYfest theme was announced -- and it has a hardwood feel. This fall, University of Iowa Athletics will put on a "Hawkeye Hoop Salute" during the celebration, which will include appearances by players from the 1980 Men's Basketball Final Four team.

The 10th annual FRYfest will happen Friday, September 1 in Coralville -- one day before Iowa Football's season opener against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium. The celebration will end with a concert headlined by classic rock tribute band Arch Allies as well as fireworks.

During last year's FRYfest, a statue of Iowa Football coach Hayden Fry was revealed. The festival, which began in 2009, honors the legendary coach and brings Hawkeye fans together to kick off a new season on the gridiron.

The University of Iowa Athletics, the City of Coralville and The Iowa City/Coralville Area CVB teamed up for this morning's announcement in Iowa City. More details will be released as the celebration approaches. The countdown to this year's FRYfest is now on.

