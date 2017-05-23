This year's FRYfest to celebrate Hawkeyes hoops

This year's "Celebration of all that is Hawkeye" may still be 100 days away, but excitement is already brewing for the University of Iowa's annual celebration.

During a news conference this morning, the 2017 FRYfest theme was announced -- and it has a hardwood feel. This fall, University of Iowa Athletics will put on a "Hawkeye Hoop Salute" during the celebration, which will include appearances by players from the 1980 Men's Basketball Final Four team.

The 10th annual FRYfest will happen Friday, September 1 in Coralville -- one day before Iowa Football's season opener against Wyoming at Kinnick Stadium. The celebration will end with a concert headlined by classic rock tribute band Arch Allies as well as fireworks.

During last year's FRYfest, a statue of Iowa Football coach Hayden Fry was revealed. The festival, which began in 2009, honors the legendary coach and brings Hawkeye fans together to kick off a new season on the gridiron.

The University of Iowa Athletics, the City of Coralville and The Iowa City/Coralville Area CVB teamed up for this morning's announcement in Iowa City. More details will be released as the celebration approaches. The countdown to this year's FRYfest is now on.