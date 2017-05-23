UPDATE: Four children injured in accident involving buggy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPDATE: Four children injured in accident involving buggy

JESUP (KWWL) -

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident involving a horse-drawn buggy.

The accident happened in Jesup this morning. 

According to Nathan Marting, the Jesup Community School Super Attendant, four children, ages 6-12, were in a horse-drawn buggy, when a pick up truck hit them from behind. One child was taken to Allen Hospital and the three others were taken to Independence Hospital. The pickup truck driver is okay.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL for updates. 

