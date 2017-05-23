Woman hit by truck earlier this month has died

A woman has died after she was hit by a truck earlier this month, according to Cedar Rapids police.

Police say Glenda Maskey, 62, died last Thursday.

The accident happened May 9th at 15th Avenue and 6th Street SW.

The crash remains under investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Previous Story:

Police say 62-year-old Glenda Masek was hit by a truck on Tuesday leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

It happened in the intersection of 15th Avenue and 6th Street SW in Cedar Rapids.

A 22-year-old man was driving the 2006 Ford F-350 that hit Masek.

Police say based on preliminary information the driver was going west on 15th Avenue and made a left turn onto 6th Street when he hit Masek who was in the crosswalk.

The driver stayed on scene and was interviewed by police officers.

We spoke with a woman who witnessed the aftermath along with her mom.

"My mom started crying in the car at that time and then that''s when I knew her life could be taken from her at any moment," says My'Lynn Conner.

So far this year there have been 11 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Cedar Rapids alone.

In 2016, there were 33 people hit in the city throughout the year.

Masek is the second person to be hit in Cedar Rapids this week alone.

On Friday an 11-year-old boy was playing Pokemon on his phone when he walked into the street and got hit by a motorcycle.

Thankfully, he left with just a fractured ankle and several bruises.

So far this year in Iowa there have been 8 pedestrian deaths, that's according to Zero Fatalities Iowa.