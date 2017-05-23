Man suspected of shooting at officer charged with 5 crimes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man suspected of shooting at officer charged with 5 crimes

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (AP) -

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - A judge has set bail at $125,000 for a man accused of firing his handgun at a Waterloo police officer.

Court records say 22-year-old Miquelle Miller was charged Monday with assault on a police officer and four related counts. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police say Miller shot at Officer Tyler Brownell, who'd been dispatched to check a report of gunshots around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Police say that as Brownell approached a man about two blocks from where the gunshots were reported, the man suddenly fired at Brownell but missed.

Police say Brownell didn't return the fire and say the man was soon chased down and taken into custody. Police say he was later identified as Miller.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.