James Bond star Roger Moore dies at 89

A couple of cooler days with a chance of rain are ahead.More >>
A couple of cooler days with a chance of rain are ahead.More >>
Shots fired overnight in Waterloo.More >>
Shots fired overnight in Waterloo.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
Storm reports across the KWWL viewing area from Wednesday.More >>
We have a crew heading there now, stay with KWWL for updates.More >>
four children, ages 6-12 were in a horse-drawn buggy, when a pick up truck hit them from behind. One child was taken to Allen Hospital and the three others were taken to Independence Hospital.More >>
British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester concert bombing.More >>
British authorities say an 8-year-old girl, Saffie Roussos, was among the 22 people killed in the Manchester concert bombing.More >>