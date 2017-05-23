Iowa students frozen in time for moving message - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa students frozen in time for moving message

CLAYTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Eastern Iowa students stand together -- without moving -- to deliver a message about drugs and alcohol.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the 5C Coalition of Clayton County for a mannequin challenge.

They want to prevent young people from using and abusing drugs and alcohol.

Students from 3 schools worked with emergency crews to tell the story of a party, a deadly crash, an arrest and then a funeral.

