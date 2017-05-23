Northeast Iowa Food Bank's new plan to come up with 2 million more meals each year

Let's fix dinner. That's the name of the new strategic plan by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.

They're hoping to fix two million more meals each year.

Right now, the food bank serves 16 counties in Iowa. In order to feed more people in the area, they've created a new plan to come up with two million more meals each year.

KWWL asked how they hope to do this. First, they're trying to get more people to "become an ingredient." That means they're trying to get more people to visit the food bank, volunteer their time and donate.

Second, their trying to work with farmers more and make sure they're getting more local food into the food bank.

They might even one day build their own "food bank farm."

Third, the food bank says they're working to make sure they have enough trucks, the right technology and equipment needed to maintain their new building.

The Northeast Iowa food bank says they've been working on this plan for over a year.

They say they hope to end hunger in Northeast Iowa by 2025.

The food bank says in the 16 counties it serves, there are 48 thousand people who don't know where their next meal will come from.

If you would like to learn more information or how you can help, click here.