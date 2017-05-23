Ariana Grande releases statement after deadly Manchester arena attack

Ariana Grande said she was "broken" in her first statement since the deadly attack at Manchester Arena that followed her performance on Monday.

The pop star released the following statement on social media: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Her official team shared a lengthy message via Twitter, sending support to the victims' loved ones. It read, "Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."

At least 22 people, including children, were killed in the attack and more that 50 others suffered injuries, authorities said. U.K. authorities suspect a suicide bomber is responsible, NBC News reported. The bombing occurred as concertgoers were departing from the venue.

"This is currently being treated as a terrorist attack until police know otherwise," Greater Manchester police said.

Shortly after news broke that fans were evacuated from Manchester Arena, Grande's rep shared with E! News that the "Break Free" singer was "okay" and her team was "further investigating what happened."

Grande has been scheduled to continue her Dangerous Woman World Tour on Thursday and Friday with a stop at London's O2 Arena. It wasn't clear if the performance was still on.

"Along with everyone else, we are shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedy in Manchester. Our thoughts are with all those affected," the venue said on Twitter. "Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows."



