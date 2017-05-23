Iowa police officer directs traffic with crazy costumes and fun moves

His job is keeping kids safe and making them smile.

One Cedar Rapids police officer is loved by many for his unique sense of style.

Officer Glenn Kieler's been a crossing guard, directing traffic out in front of Prairie Point Middle School for about three years now.

But it's the way he directs traffic that has people calling him "the best."

Officer Kieler's loved by many in Cedar Rapids, known for his moves while directing traffic.

"It's kind of like synchronized driving when I'm out moving the traffic around," Kieler says.

Often times, the officer surprises drivers with different costumes. He's dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, a pirate and a bunny, just to name a few. He's even worn a hula skirt one day.

Sadly this will likely be Officer Kieler's last year directing traffic at this spot. He says they're going to put a roundabout out in front of the school next year.

Kieler says he usually puts on a costume at least once every week. Towards the end of the school year, he wears a costume every day.