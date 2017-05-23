Iowa City investigating robbery

Iowa City Police are investigating a robbery.

It all happened Saturday, May 20th at Falbo's Pizza. Police were called on a report of some sort of fight.

Once there, they found an injured person outside. That person said he was inside the restaurant, tried to put his money away in his pocket, but someone reached inside and took it. The victim says he was punched when he threatened to call police. He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

Police have not been able to find the two suspects. They were described as two African American males of average height and athletic build; one had shoulder length dreadlocks, the other had a short buzz cut, and one was wearing a red jacket

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477).