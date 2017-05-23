Cedar County authorities looking for suspect in 2 armed robberies

Officers in Cedar County are looking for a man they believe was part of two armed robberies Monday afternoon. The robberies happened in Tipton and Durant.

Officers with the Durant Police Department say a man entered Miss Mollies Antiques in Tipton, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. The cashier gave him an undisclosed amount of money and left the store.

Later that same afternoon, officers believe the same man entered Westfair Drugs in Durant, pulled out a gun, and demanded money and merchandise from the pharmacist before leaving the store.

If you have any information, call the Tipton Police Department at (563) 886-2424, the Durant Police Department at (563) 785-6049, or Cedar County Crime Stoppers at (563) 886-6618.