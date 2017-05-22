Waterloo Columbus boys beat Vinton-Shellsburg in first round of 1A Soccer Regionals

Waterloo Columbus scored early and often in whipping Vinton-Shellsburg 10-0 in a 1A Regional Boys soccer gameMore >>
Following his record-setting performance last week, University of Iowa junior Jake Adams was recognized as one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week.
Iowa junior Jake Adams has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for a second straight week and for the third time this season
Iowa junior center James Daniels has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List. The announcement was made Monday by the Rimington Trophy Committee.
Iowa State sophomore center Julian Good-Jones has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List.
