Waterloo Columbus boys beat Vinton-Shellsburg in first round of - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Waterloo Columbus boys beat Vinton-Shellsburg in first round of 1A Soccer Regionals

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Waterloo Columbus scored early and often in whipping Vinton-Shellsburg 10-0  in a 1A Regional Boys soccer game.

The Sailors took 39 shots in the first half and led 4-0 at the break.  Columbus continued the onslaught in the second half to advance to the second round.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.