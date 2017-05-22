Man charged after dogs dropped from top floor of parking tower

A man was charged Monday after one dog was killed and another injured when they were dropped from the top floor of a parking tower in the southwest suburbs over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to Advocate Christ Medical Center, located at 4440 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn, Illinois at around 12:07 p.m. Saturday for a call of two injured dogs, Oak Lawn police said in a release.

A person was charged with animal cruelty, an Oaklawn police spokesman told NBC 5 Monday, but their name will not be released until after a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Police arrived Saturday at an area between the hospital's parking Towers B and C and discovered the dogs, which were both described as white toy poodles.

The dogs were taken to the Animal Welfare League in Chicago Ridge, where the older of the two dogs, 6-year-old Guera, died from injuries, authorities said. The other dog, 1-year-old Angel, was being treated for its injuries, according to police.

Police said the dogs escaped from their owners and at some point were found by the person who dropped them.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both dogs were dropped from the top floor of Tower C, officials said.