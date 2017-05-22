Waterloo votes to limit use of fireworks

The City of Waterloo voted Monday to limit the use of fireworks in the city.

Earlier this month, the state passed a law legalizing the sale and use of consumer fireworks.

The bill allows the sale of fireworks from June 1-July 8 and the use of fireworks during that same period.

However, the state law also allowed for cities and counties to create ordinances to limit the use of fireworks.

After debating the safety concerns and the concerns of veterans with PTSD, the Waterloo City Council followed the recommendations of Fire Chief Pat Treloar and cut the days residents could set off fireworks from 38 days to five days.

Waterloo residents will be allowed to set off fireworks starting June 30, through July 4th from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The state law also allows for a period of sale and use around New Year's Eve, but the City of Waterloo is choosing to address that time period at a later date.