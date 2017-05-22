Waverly approves body cam purchase for officers

When a call comes in, police officers rarely know what they will find at the scene.

Body cams have become a popular tool used by many departments to ensure there is one more eye on the situation.

"Once it was available, financially, for our department, I think it was the logical next step," said four-year veteran of the Waverly Police Department Tyler Homeister, who was part of the committee that tested the body cams.

Waverly City Council voted unanimously to purchase eight body cameras and the computer software for the police department.

The nearly $12,000 purchase will add another clear piece of evidence for officers and investigators to rely on.

"The body cams give more pieces to the whole situation than just with audio or if you happen to be out of view of the in-car camera," said Homeister.

It is a safeguard for officers on the job and the people they protect.

"Whether that be a situation that it makes it easier for the public to understand a little bit more what is going on or to help supervisors or myself review the incident and how I can learn from that and do a better job," said Homeister.

Right now the department has two body cameras used mainly for investigation.

The eight new cameras will mean every on-duty officer will be wearing one.

The department is not sure when the cameras will be in place.

They are currently working on the policy to go with the use of cameras by all on-duty officers.

