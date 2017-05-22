Hawks' Adams earns National Honor

Following his record-setting performance last week, University of Iowa junior Jake Adams was recognized as one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week. The announcement was made Monday by baseballnews.com.



Adams belted five home runs and drove in eight over four games last week, finishing with a .353 average while leading Iowa to a 3-1 record. The five home runs gave Adams 24 home runs this season, breaking the Iowa single season record that had stood since 1986.



The South Dakota native had two two-home run games and homered in three of the four contests. He had a 1.235 slugging and a .455 on-base percentage. Adams finished the Big Ten season with 10 home runs to become the first Hawkeyes since 2008 to be the league's home run champion.



Adams opened the week by going 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Iowa's 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Omaha on May 16. He tied Iowa's single season school record two days later, hitting a solo blast in the series-opening win at Illinois. His home run was the middle jack of a back-to-back-to-back home run attack with Mason McCoy and Robert Neustrom.



In the series finale in Champaign, Adams hit two more home runs to move him into a tie for the NCAA lead with 24 home runs (he is currently second, one behind Eastern Kentucky's Ben Fisher). Adams finished the game 3-for-6 with four RBIs; it was his third multi-home run game of the season.



Adams leads the Hawkeyes into the 2017 Big Ten Tournament this week at Bloomington, Indiana. Iowa (34-19) is the No. 5 seed and faces fourth-seeded Maryland at 7:30 p.m. (CT) Wednesday. The entire tournament is televised live on BTN.