Hawks' Adams earns National Honor

Following his record-setting performance last week, University of Iowa junior Jake Adams was recognized as one of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week.More >>
Iowa junior Jake Adams has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for a second straight week and for the third time this seasonMore >>
Iowa junior center James Daniels has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List. The announcement was made Monday by the Rimington Trophy Committee.More >>
Iowa State sophomore center Julian Good-Jones has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List.More >>
Police say Indianapolis 500 pole-winner Scott Dixon and fellow former race winner Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint while in a Taco Bell drive-thru lane.More >>
