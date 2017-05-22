Hawks' Jake Adams earns 2nd straight Big Ten honor

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa junior Jake Adams has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week for a second straight week and for the third time this season, the league office announced Monday.

Adams earned the distinction after hitting .353 with five home runs, eight RBIs, and five runs scored in leading the Hawkeyes to a 3-1 week. The five blasts gave Adams 24 home runs this season, breaking the Iowa single season record that had stood since 1986.

The South Dakota native had two two-home run games and homered in three of the four contests. He had a 1.235 slugging and a .455 on-base percentage. Adams finished the Big Ten season with 10 home runs to become the first Hawkeyes since 2008 to be the league's home run champion.

Adams opened the week by going 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Iowa's 9-8 come-from-behind victory over Omaha on May 16. He tied Iowa's single season school record two days later, hitting a solo blast in the series-opening win at Illinois. His home run was the middle jack of a back-to-back-to-back home run attack with Mason McCoy and Robert Neustrom.