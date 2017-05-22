Hawkeye Center on Rimington Watch List

The latest news and information on the University of Iowa Hawkeyes sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and more.

Iowa junior center James Daniels has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Spring Watch List. The announcement was made Monday by the Rimington Trophy Committee. The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I college football.

Daniels (6-foot-4, 295-pounds) started at center in all 11 games in which he played in 2016, missing two games due to injury. He was named a first team Sophomore All-American by Campus Insiders, was second team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports, and third team All-Big Ten by league coaches and media.

Daniels, a native of Warren, Ohio (Harding HS), saw action in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2015, with two starts at left guard, as the Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West Division. He is one of seven Big Ten candidates on this year’s Rimington list.

Daniels has helped the Hawkeyes post 20 wins over the last two seasons. The Iowa offensive line earned the Joe Moore Award last season as the best offensive line in college football.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the Most Outstanding Center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the Rimington Trophy has raised over $2.9 million for the cystic fibrosis community. The award is overseen by the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis and has raised over $130 million for the fight against cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award's namesake, was a consensus first team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982. For more on the Rimington Trophy and a list of past recipients, visit rimingtontrophy.com.

Former Iowa center Austin Blythe was one of three finalists for the 2015 Rimington Award.