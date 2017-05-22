Des Moines fund pays tips for help solving homicide cases

Des Moines police have announced a nearly $50,000 fund to pay for tips that help solve open homicide cases.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2qat3ml) police announced the fund Monday, saying the money came from unnamed private donors.

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek says investigators will decide on a case-by-case basis how much a tip is worth.

The fund was created at a time when Des Moines police are working on 12 unsolved homicides from the past two years.

There have been 15 homicides so far this year, compared to 13 in all of 2016.

Mayor Frank Cownie and City Council members attend a news conference where the fund was announced. They praised donors to the fund but expressed concern about the city's relatively high number of homicides this year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.