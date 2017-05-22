Finley Hospital earns “A” for safety

UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital has received an “A” rating for safety.

This is based on a report by The LeapFrog Group which rates hospitals on an “A” through “F” scale on their ability to prevent errors, injuries and infections.

“Patient safety is a priority for Finley Hospital,” said David Brandon, President and CEO of Finley Hospital. “We strive to maintain a safe environment for patients and staff. Our rating of “A” indicates that Finley employees and providers are committed to our vision of providing the best outcome for every patient, every time.”

Categories in the report included, safety problems with surgery, staff follows steps to make surgery safer, infections and safety problems, and practices to prevent safety problems.

The Hospital Safety Score aims to educate and encourage people to consider safety when selecting a hospital for themselves or their families.