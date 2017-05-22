Gov. Branstad releases statement following confirmation

Governor Terry Branstad has released a statement following his Senate confirmation as U.S. Ambassador to China.

“I want to thank President Trump and Vice President Pence for nominating me to be the United States Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. I also want to thank Chairman Corker, Ranking Member Cardin, and the United States Senate for the confidence they have placed in me. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that a boy from a small farm in Leland, Iowa, would one day have the opportunity to represent my country and my state on the world stage, working closely with one of the world’s most influential countries and one of America’s largest trading partners. None of this would have been possible without the dedicated love and support of my wife Chris and my family.

While I’m temporarily leaving the state I love and have governed for over 22 years, I know I’m leaving Iowa in great hands with Kim Reynolds as governor. I look forward to working with both my friend President Donald Trump and my old friend President Xi Jinping for the mutual benefit of both of our countries and the rest of the world.”