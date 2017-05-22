Lt. Gov. Reynolds statement on Branstad confirmed as Ambassador to China

Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement after Gov. Terry Branstad was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become Ambassador to China this evening.

“I want to congratulate Gov. Branstad on receiving overwhelming support to become the next U.S. Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. For over 22 years, Iowans have had a man with a servant heart working tirelessly on their behalf and for a state he loves dearly. His heart to serve has led him to accept a new calling, to serve our state and our country as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China. He is uniquely qualified and is the right person for the right time, and we are proud to have him take our Iowa values to the world stage. Kevin and I wish Gov. Branstad and the First Lady our very best in their new mission.”