Miller Riverview Park remains closed, including for Memorial Day weekend

People wanting to go camping at Miller Riverview Park in Dubuque, haven't been able to for much of the season.

The popular campground right along the Mississippi River, has been closed because of high waters.

It opens April 15th of each year. "Five days later the river came up, so we had to close the campground due to rising water levels. Its been closed ever since," said Stephen Feshal, parks division manger.

Dubuque park managers aren't sure when it will re-open. At just 14 feet, water starts flooding the campground, also its main roads.

Flood stage in Dubuque is 17 feet. The river is currently expected to rise slightly higher than that this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, this is because of the flow from upstream. It is also predicted there will be more rain over the next day.

This means campers won't be able to enjoy the park for Memorial Day weekend. "We were hopeful that we might be open for memorial day, unfortunately with the predictions going above seventeen feet, we decided it would be in our best interest to close the campground through the weekend," said Feshal.

This is something campers deal with season after season. Last year, the park closed about two months early.

There are other options for people looking to go camping in the Dubuque area. They include, the Swiss Valley Campground and Finley's Landing Park.

Those who have reservations for Miller Riverview Park are able to get refunds. For more information, visit: http://www.cityofdubuque.org/1133/Miller-Riverview-Park-Campground