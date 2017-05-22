Manchester man accused of trying to burn down courthouse gazebo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Manchester man accused of trying to burn down courthouse gazebo

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
MANCHESTER (KWWL) -

An Iowa man is accused of trying to burn down the gazebo at the Delaware County Courthouse.  Police say someone reported a gas can on fire near the courthouse in Manchester.  

37-year-old Bruce Freeman III was later arrested.  Investigators say he was the person who poured gasoline around the gazebo and started the fire.  He's charged with Second Degree Arson. 

